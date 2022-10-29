U-23 AFCON: Olympics Eagles target win over Tanzania

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles will today confront their Tanzanian counterparts in the second leg of the qualifier for the U-23 African Cup of Nations in Ibadan, Oyo State. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday last week, and goals are needed to separate them and determine which side goes ahead to face the winner of the fixture between Uganda and Guinea in the ultimate round before the continental finals slated for Morocco in 13 months’ time. A goal in each half, from the spot and in opposite directions, was the account of the first leg, and Head Coach Salisu Yusuf says his boys are primed for a decisive victory when the whistle goes for kick-off at 4 pm on Saturday. “We went to Tanzania to win but it was just not possible. The boys really worked hard and I must commend them for their effots. However, we have been working hard on our weak points and believe we will get the job done on Saturday. “The entire team is happy with the hospitality from the Oyo State Government. We are happy to be able to focus entirely on the match without any distractions.” The Confederation of African Football has appointed Togolese official Aklesso Gnama as match referee, with his compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso, Jonathan Koffi Ahonto and Komlanvi Aklassou in the roles of assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and reserve referee respectively. Mr. Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will serve as match commissioner with Bechir Hassani from Tunisia in the role of referee assessor.

