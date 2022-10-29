Sports

U-23 AFCON: Olympics Eagles target win over Tanzania

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles will today confront their Tanzanian counterparts in the second leg of the qualifier for the U-23 African Cup of Nations in Ibadan, Oyo State. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday last week, and goals are needed to separate them and determine which side goes ahead to face the winner of the fixture between Uganda and Guinea in the ultimate round before the continental finals slated for Morocco in 13 months’ time. A goal in each half, from the spot and in opposite directions, was the account of the first leg, and Head Coach Salisu Yusuf says his boys are primed for a decisive victory when the whistle goes for kick-off at 4 pm on Saturday. “We went to Tanzania to win but it was just not possible. The boys really worked hard and I must commend them for their effots. However, we have been working hard on our weak points and believe we will get the job done on Saturday. “The entire team is happy with the hospitality from the Oyo State Government. We are happy to be able to focus entirely on the match without any distractions.” The Confederation of African Football has appointed Togolese official Aklesso Gnama as match referee, with his compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso, Jonathan Koffi Ahonto and Komlanvi Aklassou in the roles of assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and reserve referee respectively. Mr. Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will serve as match commissioner with Bechir Hassani from Tunisia in the role of referee assessor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Gunmen abduct Adamawa Utd driver, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rob players, officials   The Adamawa State government has confirmed the attack on Adamawa United football team by suspected kidnappers along the Benin – Lagos federal highway.   Alhaji Aliyu Jada, Permanent Secretary, the state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Yola. Jada […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Belgium sets up Italy clash after edging past Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Czech Republic stuns 10-man Netherlands     A moment of class from Thorgan Hazard proved enough to knock out holders Portugal as Belgium continued their pursuit of a first major title by reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. The Borussia Dortmund winger’s swerving drive from 25 yards arrived late in a cagey first-half and […]
Sports

Excitement as Dare commissions Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town. The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica