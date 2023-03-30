U-23 Olympic Ouster: NFF Revises Recruitment Process

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said it will revise its policies for the recruitment of coaches with a view to deepening professionalism and ensuring that the technical crew of national teams perform optimally.

The Secretary-General of the NFF, Dr Muhammed Sanusi, revealed this an interaction with journalists on yesterday in Lagos following the failure of the national U-23 team to pick a ticket for the AFCON U-23 which will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The call for the sacking of the coach of the team Salisu Yusuf is mounting considering the fact that he was also in charge when the CHAN Eagles failed to qualify for African Nations Championship last year.

Some stakeholders have expressed concerns about why the NFF rewarded a man who failed with the CHAN team with another appoint- nt. Sanusi said the Federation is currently working on a template that will consider competence and capacity when recruiting technical staff for the various national teams.

He was coy on the future of Salisu, saying the Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, will take a decision on the Olympics Eagles coach soon. “By virtue of my appointment as an administrator, I don’t what to leave my job and dabble in the technical matter.

I think the issue about the coach will be better handled by the Technical Director who is in charge of which coaches to hire and the ones to be sacked. However, I can tell you categorically that the Federation is developing another method of recruiting coaches and we are going to reveal it soon.

I can tell you that by the time we implement this, our football will be better for it,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...