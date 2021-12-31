U-Report Nigeria hits 4m responders

U-Report Nigeria, UNICEF’s innovative free digital platform, has registered four million Nigerian responders, known as U -Reporters.

This places U-Report Nigeria at the top followed by Côte d’Ivoire and India.

The U-Report platform through the U-Reporters provides young people the opportunity to air their views on healthcare, education, youth unemployment, disease outbreaks and other pertinent issues affecting the lives of young people through short message service (SMS) polls.

The results of these polls are often shared with their communities, government, and decision makers for action.

Since April 2014 when the first U-Report poll was sent out in Nigeria, millions of young people have provided valuable information by reporting issues emerging from their communities to help find solutions and improve the lives of their families and friends.

In the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U-Report Nigeria was rated a trusted platform for sharing life-saving information about the disease to mitigate the spread of the virus, and in mobilising young people to fight vaccine hesitancy.

The #Covid19innovation online challenge powered by U-Report Nigeria, at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns, called for innovative solutions on how to manage the pandemic and/or mitigate the spread of the virus, was participated by over 80,000 young people.

With the fourth wave of the pandemic, still distressing our daily lives, U-Report Nigeria is currently driving the #sleevesup challenge to reduce vaccine hesitancy amongst young people in Nigeria through peer-to-peer groups. The challenge is engaging students of tertiary institutions with the aim of having at least 200 COVID-19 vaccine champions in every institution of learning in the country.

