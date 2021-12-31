Health

U-Report Nigeria hits 4m responders

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

U-Report Nigeria, UNICEF’s innovative free digital platform, has registered four million Nigerian responders, known as U -Reporters.

This places U-Report Nigeria at the top followed by Côte d’Ivoire and India.

The U-Report platform through the U-Reporters provides young people the opportunity to air their views on healthcare, education, youth unemployment, disease outbreaks and other pertinent issues affecting the lives of young people through short message service (SMS) polls.

The results of these polls are often shared with their communities, government, and decision makers for action.

Since April 2014 when the first U-Report poll was sent out in Nigeria, millions of young people have provided valuable information by reporting issues emerging from their communities to help find solutions and improve the lives of their families and friends.

In the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U-Report Nigeria was rated a trusted platform for sharing life-saving information about the disease to mitigate the spread of the virus, and in mobilising young people to fight vaccine hesitancy.

The #Covid19innovation online challenge powered by U-Report Nigeria, at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns, called for innovative solutions on how to manage the pandemic and/or mitigate the spread of the virus, was participated by over 80,000 young people.

With the fourth wave of the pandemic, still distressing our daily lives, U-Report Nigeria is currently driving the #sleevesup challenge to reduce vaccine hesitancy amongst young people in Nigeria through peer-to-peer groups. The challenge is engaging students of tertiary institutions with the aim of having at least 200 COVID-19 vaccine champions in every institution of learning in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Omicron variant: FG Approves COVID-19 Booster dose

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has authorised vaccine booster shots against the virus for eligible Nigerians. Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, said that the decision was reached in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health […]
Health

NCDC trains 521 health workers on emergency COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has trained over 521 frontline health workers on quick response to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Dr. Everistus Aniaku, Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist in NCDC made the disclosure during a 10-day training programme for health workers on Emergency Responses Management (ERC) in Uyo on Wednesday. Aniaku expressed […]
Health

Medicine for the soul 2

Posted on Author Adodo AnselmAdodo

The idea of the stranger, the unknown is an illusion. We are all linked together in a symbiotic cosmos. What affects one affects all. The internet has been a unifying force for different groups all over the world, both for good and for evil.   On the positive side, it has given rise to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica