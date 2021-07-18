News

U.S. alerts on Monkeypox imported from Nigeria

A rare case of Monkeypox was detected in a United States (U.S.) resident who recently travelled from Nigeria. According to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the case was detected in a Dallas resident who has consequently been hospitalised.

 

The person is in a stable condition under isolation after returning from Nigeria. It is the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, health officials revealed on Friday. In a statement, federal and state officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after an overnight flight from Nigeria.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to others on the flights and in the airport is low, especially in light of COVID-19-related masking policies. However, efforts are underway to contact his fellow passengers.

 

The person is currently isolated at the hospital to prevent the condition from spreading.

 

“Although rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public,” according to the statement. DCHHS is working closely with local providers as well as our state and federal partners, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

 

Monkeypox is a rare viral pox-like disease from the smallpox family, only milder. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, contact with body fluids or contact with infected animal or animal products. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

 

The U.S. saw a large outbreak among humans in 2003 after the virus spread from imported African rodents to pet prairie dogs.

 

However, this is believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in a Texas resident, according to Dallas County health officials. Monkeypox symptoms typically begin with flulike illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, then a widespread rash on the face and body,

 

according to the CDC. Most infections last two to four weeks. Infections with this strain of monkeypox are fatal in about one in 100 people, but the mortality rate can be higher among those with weakened immune systems.

