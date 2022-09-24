News

U.S. announces project to improve cocoa value chain in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food for Progress programme has entered into a cooperative agreement with Lutheran World Relief to strengthen the cocoa value chain in Nigeria. The project is worth $22 million and will be implemented over the next five years. Lutheran World Relief will carry out project activities in Abia, Cross River, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ondo and Osun states- benefitting approximately 68,000 farmers. In particular, the project will target farmers in low productivity but high promising areas, as well as farmers in high density, high productivity communities.

The primary objective of the Food for Progress project is to increase cocoa productivity by leveraging climate smart agricultural measures. In addition, the project will support improved access to inputs, technical resources and capacity, post-harvest processing and export markets. Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Mission Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that the project will employ an approach that enables farmers to not only produce more cocoa and preserve the land’s fertility and biodiversity, but also realize an important triple bottom line of people, profit, and planet.

“Food for Progress program is the cornerstone of United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service international capacity-building efforts with the principal objectives of improving agricultural productivity and expanding trade of agricultural products,” Smith said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NECO moves to make exam compulsory nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has begun moves to make its examination compulsory for schools nationwide. The body conducts the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). In a statement yesterday by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani, NECO said the Cross […]
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Obih, Opara as Directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fidelity Bank Plc. has announced the appointment of Engr. Henry Ikem Obih as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from September 21, 2020 and Dr. Kenneth Onyewuchi Opara as an Executive Director. In a statement, the lender said the appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).   According to the statement, […]

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi
News

Faulty federalism to blame for break-up agitations –Prof Akinyemi

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Former Nigerian Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has blamed the agitations for secession in some parts of the country, including the South West on the “faulty federalism” of the country. Akinyemi spoke via zoom on Friday as a guest on a breakfast programme; “The Morning Show” on Arise TV, which was monitored by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica