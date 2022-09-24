U.S. announces project to improve cocoa value chain in Nigeria

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food for Progress programme has entered into a cooperative agreement with Lutheran World Relief to strengthen the cocoa value chain in Nigeria. The project is worth $22 million and will be implemented over the next five years. Lutheran World Relief will carry out project activities in Abia, Cross River, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ondo and Osun states- benefitting approximately 68,000 farmers. In particular, the project will target farmers in low productivity but high promising areas, as well as farmers in high density, high productivity communities.

The primary objective of the Food for Progress project is to increase cocoa productivity by leveraging climate smart agricultural measures. In addition, the project will support improved access to inputs, technical resources and capacity, post-harvest processing and export markets. Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Mission Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that the project will employ an approach that enables farmers to not only produce more cocoa and preserve the land’s fertility and biodiversity, but also realize an important triple bottom line of people, profit, and planet.

“Food for Progress program is the cornerstone of United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service international capacity-building efforts with the principal objectives of improving agricultural productivity and expanding trade of agricultural products,” Smith said.

