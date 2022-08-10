Business

U.S. Bank faces $37m fine for opening fake accounts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has charged U.S. Bank with a $37.5 million fine for illegally accessing credit reports and opening accounts without user’s permission.

 

Employees at the bank allegedly faced pressure to meet sales goal, so they opened the accounts illegally, according to agency reports. In particular, U.S. Bank employees would open deposit accounts, credit cards and lines of credit with high fees and interest rates that they would then pass on to the consumer.

 

The CFPB said investigators found the bank was aware of this practice and did not have standards in place to prevent these fake accounts.

 

“For over a decade, U.S. Bank knew its employees were taking advantage of its customers by misappropriating consumer data to create fictitious accounts,” Rohit Chopra, director of CFPB, said in a press release.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank unveils ‘Adire Lagos Exhibition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the success of the just concluded Adire market week held in Abeokuta, Ogun state, which was sponsored by Ecobank, the bank has decided to extend the promotion of culture and tradition to the Lagos community, according to a press release.   The statement said that the Adire festival themed: “EPAC Adire Lagos Experience” first-of-its […]
Business

Senate to assist Ikeja Electric recover N70.96bn debt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation has promised to assist Ikeja Electric recover over N70.96 billion debt owed by customers. The committee, which was on oversight visit to the company, commended the DisCo for improved service delivery and innovative ideas.   The Committee’s Chairman, Senator Theodore Orji, expressed concern over the outstanding N70.96 billion […]
Business

LCCI: Form M policy causing delay in export, import

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely two months after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a circular on Form M for letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment for local manufacturers and small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised the alarm that report reaching it indicated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica