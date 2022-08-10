U.S. Bank faces $37m fine for opening fake accounts

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has charged U.S. Bank with a $37.5 million fine for illegally accessing credit reports and opening accounts without user’s permission.

Employees at the bank allegedly faced pressure to meet sales goal, so they opened the accounts illegally, according to agency reports. In particular, U.S. Bank employees would open deposit accounts, credit cards and lines of credit with high fees and interest rates that they would then pass on to the consumer.

The CFPB said investigators found the bank was aware of this practice and did not have standards in place to prevent these fake accounts.

“For over a decade, U.S. Bank knew its employees were taking advantage of its customers by misappropriating consumer data to create fictitious accounts,” Rohit Chopra, director of CFPB, said in a press release.

