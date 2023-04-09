‘U.S. banks’ failures’ll restrict funding to Nigeria’s fintech startups’

Nigeria’s booming fintech sector could suffer from a decline in funding from foreign investors as a result of the recent collapse of two U.S. lenders- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd., have said. In a report released over the weekend, the analysts stated: “Total value of fintech startup funding by Venture Capital jumped to $536.7million in 2021 from $20.9million in 2015 before declining to $507million in 2022. “SVB is a major financier of tech startups and venture capital in the US.

The collapse of SVB & Signature bank crisis will squeeze & restrain funding to fintech startups in Nigeria. Nigeria’s fintech space (is) likely to come under pressure.” The analysts also stated that a fallout of the global banking turmoil, is that more than a quarter of emerging markets have been shut out of international bond markets “as investors adopt a ‘risk off ’ approach to high-yield debt despite the ease in global financial crisis.” Noting that “emerging markets with shaky credit status will be the most challenged,” the FDC analysts predicted that “countries with restricted access to international debt markets may be forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), private market debt sales and currency devaluations.”

New Telegraph reports that on March 10, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) of California, which had a few days earlier experienced a run on its deposits, was taken over by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC). The collapse of the lender, which was the largest bank failure since the global financial crisis of 2008, was soon followed by the failure of another US bank, Signature Bank, while liquidity issues (i.e. withdrawal of customer deposits) affected several other US banks. Similarly, in Switzerland, banking giant, Credit Suisse, was facing liquidity challenges and was bailed out by the Swiss National Bank, which then sold it at an agreed price of $3.25bn (N1.48tn)to rival UBS. In a recent report, analysts, at the research department of Coronation Merchant Bank, said that if the current US and European banking crises negatively affect global growth and result in oil prices falling below the$75.0/bbl level, assumed in Nigeria’s 2023 budget, it could have an indirect adverse impact the country. They, however, stated that any indirect effect that the crises would have on Nigeria’s economy, “would take time, several months, to materialise.” As the analysts put it, “the US and European banking crises are unlikely to have direct effects on the Nigerian banking system. We also think that the Federal Government of Nigeria’s bonds will be barely affected by this. There may be some indirect effects, however, if the US and European banking crises negatively affect global growth and, in turn, cause oil prices to settle below the $75.0/bbl level which is assumed in Nigeria’s 2023 budget. Such an indirect effect would take time, several months, to materialise.”

