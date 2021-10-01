U.S. celebrates 20 Nigerian fashion designers

The U.S. Consulate General honored 20 emerging, midcareer Nigerian fashion designers who recently participated in the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), a flagship U.S. government exchange programme, on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 at the U.S. Consulate General’s residence, Ikoyi, Lagos. Through the virtual IVLP project titled, “Promoting Economic Growth and Trade in the Fashion Industry” the 20 participants had the unique opportunity to connect with their U.S. counterparts and enriched their knowledge of entrepreneurship, business development, and innovation in the U.S. fashion industry.

The goal of the IVLP is to provide firsthand knowledge about U.S. society, culture, and politics while cultivating lasting professional relationships. By introducing current and emerging leaders to their professional counterparts in U.S. communities, the IVLP creates opportunities for business, professional, and academic collaboration, and offers direct exposure to American systems and values. In her welcoming remarks, U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, explained that the U.S. Mission created this IVLP programme focused on the fashion industry to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the United States and Nigeria through sustained engagement with creative industries that are centered in Lagos.

