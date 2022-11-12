News

U.S. Consul General welcomes Gulfstream’s partnership in Nigeria

U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, has hosted a reception in honour of a delegation from Gulfstream Aerospace that visited Nigeria to introduce its newest business jet model, G700 aircraft, to Nigeria’s aviation industry. This is just as the US continues to support business and investment partnerships that provide opportunities for business owners, create jobs, promote economic diversification objectives, and enable vital direct connections between U.S. investors and their Nigerian counterparts. Delivering remarks at the welcome reception in Lagos, Stevens commended Gulfstream Aerospace on its success in business aviation as well as the company’s partnership and investment in Nigeria, which will further strengthen the growing economic ties between both countries.

He welcomed the introduction of the aircraft in Lagos, highlighting the importance of business aviation in facilitating bilateral trade and investment ties between both countries. “The United States is committed to strengthening economic ties through investment, and we see that in this remarkable partnership with ExecuJet, which demonstrates Gulfstream’s commitment to the market,” Stevens said. In his remarks, Regional Vice President for Gulfstream Aerospace, Chris Edwards, lauded the partnership between Gulfstream Aerospace and Execujet Aviation Nigeria.

Through this partnership, EJAN will provide warranty and maintenance service and spare parts for Gulfstream G450, G550, G650, and G650ER aircraft in West Africa. “The G700 aircraft is embarking on a 20-city, six-continent world tour, which includes a stop at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. “We are excited that Lagos is part of this extensive world tour in Sub-Saharan Africa, as this will help meet the needs of our customers in the region,” Edwards said.

 

