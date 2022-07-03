News

U.S. Consulate celebrates 4yrs of empowering businesswomen

Posted on

The U.S. government has stressed its strong commitment to supporting women’s economic empowerment and gender equality through thoughtful and innovative business development programmes that enable Nigerian businesswomen to achieve their full economic potential.

On Thursday, a diverse group of 250 women graduated from the fourth cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and joined 520 other Nigerian businesswomen who have benefitted from the programme.

Designed to help women realize their economic potential, the AWE programme is a U.S. government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world and connects them with funding opportunities that facilitate their business expansion and entrepreneurial success.

 

The U.S. Department of State established the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in 2019 to provide women entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and networks needed to start and scale successful businesses.

 

In partnership with Venture Garden Foundation and Ascend Studios Foundation, founded by Inya Lawal, an alumna of the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership programme, the U.S. Mission has successfully supported the training of 770 women entrepreneurs through the AWE programme.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

