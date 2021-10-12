U.S. Consulate donates books worth $24,000 to KolaDaisi Varsity

Towards promoting quality of learning, teaching and research, the U.S. Consulate General has donated textbooks and other higher education reference materials valued at $24,000 to KolaDaisi University (KDU), Ibadan, as part of moves to support academic programmes in the institution.

According to the Consulate, while working in collaboration with the university management and faculty members, the Public Affairs Section of the Consulate General sourced the up-to-date, high-quality textbooks from publishers in the United States and other countries.

While saying that the majority of the textbooks were unavailable in local bookstores and libraries, the books it added cover a variety of disciplines, including natural sciences, software engineering, mass communication, law, biochemistry, business management, economics and international relations, among others.

Presenting the books to the management on behalf of the U.S. Consulate General at a ceremony attended by principal officers of the university, staff and students, the Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, expressed the Consulate’s optimism that the books would go a long way in enhancing the quality of academic instruction.

Ibelli, who reiterated the U.S. Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education and strengthen human capital in Nigeria, said: “Books and reading are essential for quality education and development of informed citizenry.”

“We are pleased to present these books to KolaDaisi University to support teaching and research as the institution strives to produce globally competitive graduates,” he added.

He, however, highlighted the longstanding commitment of the United State to supporting learning institutions and strengthening the system that would enable students to access quality education in Nigeria.

Ibelli noted that the U.S. Mission continues to sponsor educational and cultural exchange programmes that strengthen academic and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“One of our many exchange programmes is the Fulbright programme, which opens opportunities for Nigerian university students and faculty members to engage in academic programmes and collaborative research in the United States institutions across various academic fields,” he added. In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university,

Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun, expressed gratitude to the U.S. Government for the donation, even as he explained that the books would support staff and students as they study, conduct research, and devise innovative and thoughtful solutions to societal problems.

“We appreciate the volume of books and how they will be instrumental in supporting quality teaching, learning and research.

These books will in no small measure contribute to the educational advancement of our dear university,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

