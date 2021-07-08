News

U.S Consulate General to hold Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

The United States Consulate General, Lagos would be selecting 200 women for the third series of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

AWE, was U.S. Government initiative partnered with the Ascend Studios Foundation to implement the 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) scheduled from July –September 2021.

The selected 200 women from 17 states in the Southern Nigeria, out of 50 females were returnees aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs around the world and

Comprehensive rehabilitation and re-integration of returned migrants.

As part of this highly competitive entrepreneurship program, participants who graduate from the AWE gain automatic membership to the U.S. government exchange alumni community.

The programme also provides access to a vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals across the country.

Women’s meaningful economic participation was integral to achieving greater security and stability around the world.

The AWE initiative is a great opportunity for Nigerian women entrepreneurs to gain university-level business and management training, strengthen their networks, and grow sustainable businesses.

The U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Stephen Ibelli said that, “Women have a key role to play in Nigeria’s future prosperity. As we have seen time and time again, when women do better, countries do better, communities do better, and families do better.

“Leading local business leaders will help facilitate the intensive program scheduled to run from July to September 2021.

“Also, the participants will receive access to Dream Builder, a blended business training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s

Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Studios Foundation,Ms. Inya Lawal, said that, “We are delighted

that the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has partnered with us to implement this program. AWE is a transformative initiative that is helping women in Nigeria build and sustain their businesses; the opportunities that come from this program are immense.”

Our Reporters

