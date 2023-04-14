U.S. Consulate, Ingressive for Good collaborate to premiere tech documentary on African youth

A new documentary film by leading edtech nonprofit organsiation, Ingressive for Good, Finding Tech: Against All Odds, will have its premiere screening in partnership with the U.S. Consulate on April 20 at the American Corner in Ikeja, Lagos. The film highlights the personal journeys of youths in Nigeria who have faced and surmounted hurdles in their lives as a result of lack of access to resources, opportunities, and finance. It zooms in on the transformational journey of some young Africans who found tech after their dreams were dashed. It is a tale of dreams, struggles, access, and hope. Finding Tech follows the lives of several individuals who have turned to technology to solve real- world problems in their communities and organisations. The film showcases their struggles, triumphs, and the impact of their work on society, from leveraging skills in design, data, software development, and more. In addition, the documentary highlights the limitless potential of technology to improve lives. “We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Consulate to bring this important film to the public,” said the film’s Producer and Co-founder of Ingressive for Good, Blessing Abeng. “The stories in Finding Tech showcase how individuals, who have accessed scholarships to build tech skills through Ingressive for Good, are leveraging their skills to make a real difference in their communities through the power of technology.” The premiere will feature a panel discussion with the film’s director and several individuals featured in the film. The panel will discuss the impact of technology on society and how individuals can leverage technology to drive positive change.
