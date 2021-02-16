Education

U.S. Consulate opens EducationUSA Advising Centre in Ibadan

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The United States Consulate General has opened its EducationUSA Advising Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, which joined the U.S. Department of State’s network of over 430 international student advising centres  in more than 175 countries and territories across the world.

 

This is as it said that about 13,762 Nigerians are studying at more than 1,000 United States colleges and universities.

 

The EducationUSA Advising Centre, according to the Consulate, at the American Corner, 52 Magazine Road, Jericho in Ibadan, will be open to the public, offering a regular schedule of individual, group and online advising sessions aimed at enabling more students to pursue their dreams of studying in the United States.

 

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, said the centre would assist prospective undergraduate and graduate students in navigating the admissions process by providing comprehensive and accurate information about over 4,000 accredited higher education institutions in the United States.

 

“We are extremely pleased to open an EducationUSA Advising Centre in Ibadan,” Ibelli said at the event attended by teachers, students and educational administrators.

 

He further added: “Nigeria is home to so many talented, ambitious young people, who often ask us about studying in the United States. EducationUSA presents an opportunity for young Nigerians to obtain a world-class education in the United States and then return home to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.”

 

In his remark, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Sunkanmi Olaleye, expressed the readiness of the state government to part-  ner with the U.S. Consulate to expand access to the services of the new EducationUSA Advising Centre.

 

At the centre, students will have the unique opportunity to explore the diversity and vitality of higher education in the United States, while periodically representatives from the United States institutions, alumni as well as EducationUSA Advisors will be available to interact with registered members and other interested members of the public.

 

Young Nigerians considering Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctoral studies in the U.S. are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Advising Centre and learn more about its services.

 

Apart from the Ibadan centre, other EducationUSA Advising Centres are located in Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, Jos and Kano. Over the last 21 years, the EducationUSA Advising Centres in the country have directly contributed to an increase in the number of highly qualified Nigerian applicants to U.S. institutions.

 

According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria retained its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the United States

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

