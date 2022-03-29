Business

U.S. Consulate signs agreement to empower 250 Nigerian women

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The United States Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women’s full and free participation in the Nigerian economy as they seek to thrive in the workforce, succeed as entrepreneurs, and create stability and prosperity in their communities. A statement made available to New Telegraph said a collaboration between the U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Venture Garden Foundation and Ascend Studios Foundation would support the implementation of the 2022 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a U.S. government program that advances women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. On Monday, U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Foltz, Group Head of Venture Garden Foundation, Tesilimi Yusuf, and President of Ascend Studios Foundation, Inya Lawal, signed a Statement of Intended Cooperation to equip 250 Nigerian women with the practical skills needed to create sustainable businesses through the AWE program. Delivering remarks during the agreement signing ceremony hosted at the American Corner in Ikeja, Foltz underscored that the successes recorded with AWE program in Nigeria illustrated how targeted U.S government sponsored training can change lives, take enterprises to the next level, create employment and empower women entrepreneurs. “The Venture Garden Foundation team will bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program in Nigeria,” Foltz said. “We are confident that their contributions to and engagement with the AWE participants will result in improved leadership, public speaking, time management, self-confidence and financing options,” Foltz added. Yusuf, the Group Head of Venture Garden Foundation, highlighted the importance of helping women to fully participate in and contribute to the local and global economy. “Technology makes business growth possible. As a technology company, our support for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs will ensure that we help prospective and emerging women entrepreneurs and business owners compete more effectively with a whole array of cutting-edge technological solutions,” Yusuf added. Lawal, President Ascend Studios Foundation, said 250 participants will be selected for the 2022 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a highly competitive entrepreneurship program. Now in its fourth year, the program has graduated over 520 participants, Nigeria wide. She noted that the AWE initiative is a great opportunity for Nigerian women entrepreneurs to gain university-level business and management training, strengthen their networks, and grow sustainable businesses. “We warmly welcome Venture Garden Foundation to the AWE family,” Lawal said. “AWE is a transformative initiative that is helping women in Nigeria build and sustain their businesses; the opportunities that come from this program are immense.” Participants who graduate from the AWE gain automatic membership to the U.S. government exchange alumni community, providing access to a vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals across the country. Applications are open until April 7. Motivated and self-driven prospective women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners can apply at no cost by filling out the application form via http://bit.ly/ AWENIGERIA2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Why cargo planes fly near empty in Nigeria –experts

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has been urged to focus on expanding other underutilised airports across the country with a view to incorporating a cargo section to improve air cargo transportation within and outside Nigeria. Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Calabar, and Port Harcourt are the leading cargo centers in Nigeria.   Chairman, Boff and Company Insurance Brokers Limited, […]
Business

Mitigating flooding, other environmental challenges in megacity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As rains beckon with associated effects of flooding, erosion and sea level rise on cities and residents, Lagos authority said that measures are already in place to mitigate climate change-induced environmental challenges     From Sokoto to Lagos, Maiduguri to Port Harcourt, Nigeria is confronted with various environmental challenges induced mainly by climate change and […]
Business

Waivers: Why Customs snubbed auditor-general’s queries

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The 11 queries issued by the Auditor- General of the Federation (AuGF) to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have become a subject of contention among stakeholders who said that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning should be blamed for loss of revenue through import of waivers to individuals, importers and government agencies, BAYO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica