U.S. Consulate to empower Nigerian tech entrepreneurs

The United States Consulate General, Lagos, in collaboration with Global Air Drone Academy (GADA), has announced a call for applications for the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. The programme scheduled to hold from January 18-22, 2020, seeks to nurture creativity and hone entrepreneurial skills among Nigeria-based early- stage youth technology entrepreneurs. According to a statement from the Consulate, 30 applicants will be selected for an opportunity to learn from experienced drone professionals at GADA, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed drone Services Company based in Maryland, United States.

“The Bootcamp will teach the budding entrepreneurs how to relate this emerging drone technology to real-world practical solutions, as well as the expertise for safely operating and flying a drone. Participants will also learn the practical skills required to create, run, and successfully market their start-ups in 2021 and beyond. “At the end of the fiveday virtual Bootcamp, participants will have an opportunity to pitch their business plans to a panel of judges. The top three winners will receive professional grade drones and business coaching to support the launch of their new business. United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, said the U.S. Mission in Nigeria was committed to supporting programmes that provide youth with access to quality technological learning opportunities.

“The United States Consulate General is pleased to support the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. This program advances the U.S. Mission’s goal of promoting STEM education in Nigeria as a driver of sustainable economic growth,” Ibelli added.

Like this: Like Loading...