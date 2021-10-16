U.S. Consulate unveils workshop to equip 300 teachers with 21st century tutoring skills

Street to School Initiative, a U.S. government exchange alumnae- led organisation, in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General, yesterday launched “Re-imagining EducationX 2021: The Teacher on the Move.” Through this teacher capacity- building workshop, 300 high school teachers from Lagos, Rivers and Enugu states will acquire skills in effective virtual classroom pedagogy, best practices in curriculum development, lesson planning, and innovative 21st century student-centered teaching methods.

This initiative also aims to strengthen digital literacy skills of the participating teachers to enable them to utilize digital tools and platforms more effectively in both classroom and virtual learning environments. Declaring the workshop open, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs, Officer Stephen Ibelli, reiterated the U.S. Mission’s commitment to supporting a more educated population by increasing and strengthening the capacity of Nigerian teachers through teacher training workshops and exchange programmes.

“Education is the key to the success of any nation and Nigeria’s young people are its greatest resources and hopes of producing a more prosperous future for this great country. From the north to the south, from Calabar to Kano, we support educational initiatives like this, and we remain committed to strengthening human capital for inclusive Nigerian economic growth and human development.

Like this: Like Loading...