News

U.S. Consulate unveils workshop to equip 300 teachers with 21st century tutoring skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Street to School Initiative, a U.S. government exchange alumnae- led organisation, in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General, yesterday launched “Re-imagining EducationX 2021: The Teacher on the Move.” Through this teacher capacity- building workshop, 300 high school teachers from Lagos, Rivers and Enugu states will acquire skills in effective virtual classroom pedagogy, best practices in curriculum development, lesson planning, and innovative 21st century student-centered teaching methods.

This initiative also aims to strengthen digital literacy skills of the participating teachers to enable them to utilize digital tools and platforms more effectively in both classroom and virtual learning environments. Declaring the workshop open, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs, Officer Stephen Ibelli, reiterated the U.S. Mission’s commitment to supporting a more educated population by increasing and strengthening the capacity of Nigerian teachers through teacher training workshops and exchange programmes.

“Education is the key to the success of any nation and Nigeria’s young people are its greatest resources and hopes of producing a more prosperous future for this great country. From the north to the south, from Calabar to Kano, we support educational initiatives like this, and we remain committed to strengthening human capital for inclusive Nigerian economic growth and human development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari pleads for patience in nation’s devt processLabour

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded for patience and understanding of the nation’s development process, saying that such takes time. According to a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made this plea while receiving Prof. Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN at the State House. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s economy outperforms projections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no cause for alarm on NBS’ GDP report The Presidency, yesterday, said that despite the observed contraction in Nigeria’s economy during the second quarter of 2020 and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it remained on track and has outperformed earlier projections by most domestic and international analysts. Special Adviser to the President on […]
News

The Asus ZenBook Flip S: Power in Design, Display & Performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) is ASUS’ latest 2-in-1 ultrabook that can double as a tablet also. The review below highlights the powerful design, great display and impressive performance put together in this new addition to ASUS’ ZenBook laptop portfolio.   The newly launched ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) by ASUS is a premium-end 2 in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica