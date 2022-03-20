News

U.S. Consulate’s fashion entrepreneurship programme graduate 30 youths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A diverse group of 30 young Nigerians graduated from the first cohort of the Field of Skills and Dreams (VTE) Academy’s fashion entrepreneurship programme, an initiative supported by the U.S. Consulate Lagos to build the capacity of budding fashion designers in Nigeria.

 

Over the next six months, 100 emerging fashion entrepreneurs aged 22-35 will be trained on fashion designing and business management skills that will enable them to scale and sustain viable fashion businesses in Nigeria.

 

Designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, the capacity building programme encourages new thinking in the fields of fashion, design, consumer trends, business development, marketing and branding, and provides opportunities to network with established industry players, alumni of U.S. government exchange programmes, and mentors.

 

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Enugu Window on America, U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Foltz noted that the U.S. Mission has a long history of supporting the promising entrepreneurship sector and small businesses in Nigeria.

 

She congratulated the graduates for their successful completion of the programme and emphasized their important roles as entrepreneurs who create job opportunities and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

 

“The fashion industry plays an important role in strengthening U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties and contributes significantly to growing Nigeria’s economy,” Foltz said. “The U.S. government believes in creating platforms such as this capacity building program to help support entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

 

Programme implementing partner and CEO of VTE Academy lauded the U.S. government for its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s creative industry, which she described as a space with huge potential.

 

Ogunrinde, an alumna of the U.S. government sponsored International Visitors Leadership Programme, noted that encouraging economic growth and job creation utilizing the fashion industry is key to spurring economic prosperity. “Entrepreneurs and small businesses have a key role to play in Nigeria’s future prosperity.

 

Through this programme, we are equipping the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and entrepreneurial know-how to enhance their success in the business world,” Ogunrinde added.

 

At the end of the programme, participants were awarded with certificates. Over the next couple of weeks, participants will continue to work with VTE Academy as they use their new skills and knowledge to scale their businesses.

 

The next cohorts of the fashion entrepreneurship programme will take place in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Shani boat mishap: Ndume condoles with Emir, bereaved families

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume has commiserated with the people of Shani Local Government Area over the incident of boat mishap that claimed the lives of five persons. Thetragicboataccidentoccurred in river Hawul, Shani Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of five occupants leaving others injured last […]
News

Crisis rocks Anambra PDP over National Auditor’s position

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The consensus candidacy of Mr. Obi Okechukwu as the National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently causing a crisis within the ranks of the party in Anambra State. As a result of this development, some members of the party in the state have petitioned its national leadership, rejecting Obi’s nomination as consensus […]
News Top Stories

N17bn debt: Contractors protest, threaten to shut Agric Ministry

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

For the sixth time, aggrieved contractors yesterday blocked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, demanding the payment of jobs they executed for the Ministry. The contractors claimed that the Ministry has refused to pay for the jobs completed since 2018. Leader of the Concerned 2018 Unpaid Contractors, Emeka Ihekwe, said the aggrieved contractors have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica