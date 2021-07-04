U.S: Corruption in judiciary, immigration fueling human trafficking in Nigeria

The United States of America has identified systemic corruption, especially in the Judiciary and Immigration services, as some of the factors frustrating efforts in eliminating human trafficking in Nigeria.

The U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, listed other factors to include poor funding of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), poor coordination between agencies and security forces, amongst others.

Speaking during the release of the 2021 Global Trafficking in Persons Report on Thursday, as released by the U.S Department of State, he raised concerns over the slow pace of prosecutions and convictions, especially the failure of the Nigerian government to prosecute or convict any official or members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), despite the multiple years of allegations bothering on sex trafficking in Giwa Barracks or Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Borno State.

The trafficking report said: “The Government of Nigeria does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so. The government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity.

Therefore, Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2. “These efforts included convicting more traffickers and sanctioning the majority of perpetrators with significant prison terms; prosecuting officials suspected of being complicit in trafficking crimes; improving intra-governmental coordination on anti-trafficking operations; launching nine new state task forces; and for the first time, the Ministry of Defence acknowledged service members sexually exploited internally displaced persons (IDPs). Additionally, officials increased collaboration with foreign governments on international trafficking investigations.

“However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. Members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State used two children at an IDP camp checkpoint; there continued to be reports of sex trafficking in government-run IDP camps; and officials prosecuted fewer suspected traffickers.

“Further, corruption remained a significant concern in the judiciary and immigration services, and the Ministry of Defence did not finalize its handover protocol to refer child soldiers to care for the sixth consecutive year. “Corruption affected all levels of government including the judiciary, security forces, and law enforcement – and undermined accountability for trafficking offenses. Sex trafficking reportedly occurred in government run detention centers and IDP camps.

“The judiciary remained slow and corrupt generally, which impeded prosecutions and convictions of most crimes, including trafficking. The federal and state governments did not report investigating or prosecuting CJTF members for recent or past allegations of child soldiering recruitment or use.” Comparing the number of convictions secured in the last two years, the report noted that although the Nigerian government recorded an increase in the number of convictions in the 2021 report, the overall anti-trafficking law enforcement efforts were however mixed.

“In total, federal and state authorities investigated 409 cases, prosecuted 49 suspects, and convicted 36 traffickers during the reporting period, according to multiple sources. “Authorities reported investigating 943 cases, prosecuting 64 suspects, and convicting 27 perpetrators during the previous year; prison sentences ranged from two to 10 years’ imprisonment and at least, one convicted trafficker was given the option of fines in lieu of imprisonment.”

The reports further revealed that, “NAPTIP did not have resources to carry out/sufficient proactive anti- trafficking operations in much of the country, and the agency’s officers remained concentrated in state capitals, hindering identification and investigation of trafficking in many rural areas.

“Observers reported that poor coordination between NAPTIP and other government agencies impeded prosecution efforts in prior years; NAPTIP and other law enforcement agencies failed to coordinate with each other when mandates overlapped, although collaboration with other government entities reportedly improved during the rating period.

“Experts stated the lack of a centralized database linking relevant law enforcement agencies continued to prevent effective coordination.” Blinkin, who noted that extreme poverty, lack of economic opportunity, corruption, national insecurity and pressures to migrate has increased Nigerians’ vulnerability to trafficking, advised the Nigerian government to strengthen efforts in identifying trafficking victims among vulnerable groups, increase public awareness on human trafficking indicators and expand shelter capacity for identified victims in coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

Also, increase efforts to investigate, prosecute, and convict human and labour traffickers with sufficient stringent sentences involving imprisonment, work with CJTF and the UN to implement fully the child soldier action plan, confirm all children have been removed from the CJTF’s ranks, facilitate training for local, state, and federal judges on 2015 law and increase capacity of Nigerian embassies to identify and provide assistance to victims abroad. In addition, Nigeria is expected to finalize, resource, and implement the country’s multi-sectoral 2021- 2025 draft anti-trafficking national action plan, as well as develop and implement a centralized base linking NAPTIP, NPF, and relevant law enforcement agencies.

“Through this report, we call on governments to join the United States in improving our collective efforts to comprehensively addressing human trafficking. Doing so requires us to mitigate harmful practices and policies that cause socioeconomic or political vulnerabilities that traffickers often prey on,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...