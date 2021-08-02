News Top Stories

U.S court: Hushpuppi to be sentenced in October

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports
  • Kyari’s brother deletes photos of luxury cars, others on Instagram

 

The United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California has said embattled Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi), will be sentenced in October this year.

 

The court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, who disclosed this upon an emailed enquiry on Friday, according to a report cited by an online news portal, the African Examiner.

 

Hushpuppi, who has recently pleaded guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam and money laundering, among others, had reportedly told the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a deal between him and top Nigerian police officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Abba Kyari on the arrest of another suspected fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

Following this, the US asked that Kyari be extradited to answer questions of the allegations.

Although, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had directed the Force Headquarters to commence investigation into the allegations, the Police Service Commission (PSC) also approved that Kyari be suspended pending the outcome of the probe panel by the Police authorities.

 

However, the Mrozek said the court also confirmed that it ordered the FBI to arrest Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1.1 million scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

 

Mrozek said: “A U.S. Magistrate Judge has issued arrest warrants for the defendants in the case, including Mr Kyari.

 

This is standard operating procedure in nearly all of the criminal cases filed by this office. Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced in  late October.”

 

According to reports, the Nigerian faces up to 20 years in jail despite his admittance of the crime.

 

Meanwhile, Usman Kyari, a younger brother to Kyari, on Saturday deleted pictures of himself posing with several luxury vehicles or in apartments on his Instagram handle.

 

Usman’s social media posts began attracting attention on Friday, following his elder brother’s indictment by the FBI. Usman’s page, with 2,052 followers as of Friday evening, was replete with examples of luxury living, such as a fleet of cars and photos of him clad in fine attires.

 

In one of the photos, he was seen posing with a luxury Toyota SUV and, in others, with Mercedes Benz SUVs. Usman took to his Insta stories on Friday to defend his brother over the bribery allegations against him, citing the position of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.

 

However, the Instagram pictures went missing on his page on Saturday but social media users reportedly helped him to re-post some of the deleted photos.

