U.S. donates 55m COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

The United States Government has donated 55 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries worldwide. According to statement by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria made available to the New Telegraph, these doses are the remaining part of the 80 million the U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to allocate by the end of June. The statement reads in part: “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally. “As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide.” President Biden has promised that the U.S. will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world. “Part of that plan is donating vaccine from our domestic supply, and the President has pledged 80 million doses to be allocated by the end of June.”

