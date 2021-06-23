U.S. donates 55m COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

The United States Government has donated 55 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries worldwide. According to statement by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria made available to the New Telegraph, these doses are the remaining part of the 80 million the U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to allocate by the end of June. The statement reads in part: “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally. “As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide.” President Biden has promised that the U.S. will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world. “Part of that plan is donating vaccine from our domestic supply, and the President has pledged 80 million doses to be allocated by the end of June.”
Related Articles
Ibadan Poly reviews tuition to cushion COVID-19 devastating impacts
In view of harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general public and the education sector in particular, the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has declared that effort was being put in place to review the school fees of the students downward in the institution. Making this disclosure was the Chairman, Governing Council […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
3 UN Peacekeepers killed in CAR attacks
Three United Nations (UN) peacekeepers have been killed in attacks in the Central African Republic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said in a statement. Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded by armed attackers on the domestic security forces and the UN’s MINUSCA mission in Dekoa, Kemo prefecture, and Bakouma […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Diri: I wasn’t the most qualified to govern Bayelsa
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday disclosed that he was not the most qualified politician from Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of the state to govern the state, but that God destined him to lead the people of Bayelsa. He, however, lauded the role played by his predecessor, former Governor Seriake Dickson, whom he said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)