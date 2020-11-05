U.S. Election: Biden, Trump in neck and neck race

The winner of the November 3 United States presidential election remained in doubt as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden run neck and neck with millions of votes yet to be counted.

Projections also appear difficult due to a handful of states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where a flood of mail-in ballots sparked by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic remained to be counted.

This is as a leading public opinion pollster, John Zogby, said the in-mail votes may be challenged in court by the Republican nominee, Trump. Speaking yesterday at the virtual US Department of State Foreign Press Centres’ briefing, Zogby said President Trump will follow through on his promise to challenge the vote by mail.

“The vote by mail will be challenged in court. The president promised it last night. And the very legitimacy of the vote will be questioned by a vocal minority of whichever side loses.” President Trump and Biden are locked in a battle for seven crucial states that will decide the presidency and the course for America in the next four years.

As at press time, Biden, a former vice-president, had polled 238 Electoral College votes ahead of Trump, who has polled 213 so far. To become president, 270 Electoral College votes are needed.

In popular votes, Biden had secured 69,701,955 votes ahead of the president who had so far polled 67,140,462 in popular votes. Millions of ballots were still outstanding in those critical three states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, many of them vote-by-mail ballots that were cast early. Regardless of the uncertainty, President Trump, in a press briefing at the White House early yesterday, declared that he believed he had won and said he would go to the Supreme Court to try to have the counting halted.

The remarks came after Twitter restricted his post with the same allegation and warned users it might be misleading. Trump claimed that he had won in several states, including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where votes were still being counted. He alleged that election officials had halted the vote counting in Pennsylvania until this morning, saying it was “an embarrassment to our country.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said, and pledged to challenge the issue in court. However, the Biden campaign called the president’s vow to shut down the counting of ballots an “outrageous” effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens who chose to cast their ballots before Election Day. Earlier, the Democratic candidate, Biden, urged his supporters to be patient, saying he believed he was on track to victory.

“We believe we’re on track to win this election,” he said, citing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan where counting was still ongoing. Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, said Republicans were determined to “protect the vote”, but did not echo Trump in saying they had already won. Some of the states won by Trump include Texas Florida, Oklahoma, Arkasans, Tennessee, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakorta, among others. Also, Biden has won states like California, Colorado, Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico, among others.

There have been contemplations before the election that result may not be known on election night, or even days afterward, as voters voted by mail in record numbers. As of early yesterday morning, it was still too close to call in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Georgia and the potentially critical state of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, The campaign of President Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.

“We have filed suit today (yesterday) in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access,” the campaign said in a statement. There is no clear presidential winner in the swing state, which has 16 electoral votes, according to Edison Research.

Biden is leading with a thin margin in Michigan. Also, the Trump campaign has said it will “immediately” request a recount in the battleground of Wisconsin. But under Wisconsin law, a campaign can’t petition for recount until the Wisconsin Election Commission completes the canvass from county election boar.

Already, Trump has sent out a series of tweets suggesting that there has been alleged fraud in the process. “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear,” he said, adding that the discovery of votes for Biden in some states is “bad for our country”.

The U.S. President said it is “very strange” that the margin by which the Democratic presidential nominee is leading is increasing after mail-in ballots were counted. “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled.

Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the “pollsters” got it completely and historically wrong!” Trump tweeted. In another tweet, he said: “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps, they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Control of Congress – the two-chamber legislature – is also at stake. As well as the White House, Republicans are vying to hang on to a majority in the Senate. The House of Representatives is expected to stay in Democratic hands.

