U.S. Election: Millennias, youths set to influence future politics –Expert

The voting strength of youth is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the results of the 2020 United States Presidential election, an expert has said. According to Dr. Elizabeth Matto, director of the Centre for Youth Political Participation at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University in New Jersey, the interest of the young adults in the election process is also likely to influence American politics in their lifetime.

Addressing a virtual reporting for the 2020 US election that consists of more than 200 journalists selected from media outlets across the globe, including New Telegraph, the expert said the young adults really have stepped up participation in the current election.

The virtual briefing is organised by the US State Department’s Foreign Press Centre for journalists participating in a virtual reporting tour of the election process. “The first thing that is really significant about young adults in the United States today is that there are a lot of them. There are 88 million millennials or Generation Z. So, just by size alone, young adults stand to impact the political process significantly, dramatically.

“The millennials – approximately between the ages of 23 to 38 – and Generation Z – born after 1997, about age 22 or so – are using their advanced internet and social media skills in electioneering, and working as poll workers. “And once they have become involved as a 20-year-old poll worker, they are likely to stay involved in politics throughout the rest of their lives,” she said.

While stating that a large number of young adults have been casting their ballots early, she noted that as at last week of October, over three million already voted, adding that in the US, millennials and Generation Z are the most ethnically and racially diverse generations in American history.

“The racial, ethnic compositions of these generations have a very different outlook or worldview than previous generations. Millennials, Generation Z in the United States, are highly educated, have more education at this stage of their life than previous generations did,” she said.

“What has been interesting about Millennials and now, especially Generation Z, is that when there has been this downturn in interest or engagement among young adults, Millennials offered some hope that young adults were interested in their communities, in making their communities better,” Dr. Matto observed. “For example, I think this year, young adults really are making the most of their facility, their superiority when it comes to social media and the use of the Internet.

“A number of my students have made TikTok videos on how to update your voter registration, how to fill out your ballot correctly. They used it as a way to teach and educate their fellow citizens,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...