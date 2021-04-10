U.S. Embassy alerts of fake American work visa for Nigerians

The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Nigeria has alerted the general public about a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians. A statement from the Public Affairs Section of the U. S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, noted that scammers and fraudsters circulated this phony information, stating that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40- 55 years. However, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos, is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. “It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!” It further urged Nigerians that have questions about whether visa information is legitimate to refer their enquiry only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs. com/ng.
