U.S. Embassy alerts of fake American work visa for Nigerians

The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Nigeria has alerted the general public about a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians. A statement from the Public Affairs Section of the U. S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, noted that scammers and fraudsters circulated this phony information, stating that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40- 55 years. However, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos, is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. “It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!” It further urged Nigerians that have questions about whether visa information is legitimate to refer their enquiry only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs. com/ng.

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

The Federal Government said it has planned to unveil a project tracking app with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this yesterday at a session with the House […]
Palliatives’ looting and govs’ excuses

The looting of warehouses where palliatives donated by a private sector ledcoalition (CACOVID) to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable in the society threw up some issues. The looting became something of a by-product of the #EndSARS protests that shook Lagos and the entire South. In the North, it wasn’t so much […]
…rigging allegation, baseless –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the rigging allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next weekend’s Edo governorship election was false. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had accused INEC National Commissioner, Mustapha Lecky, of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the election holding. But Lecky, who is Chairman, […]

