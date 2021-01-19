Business

U.S. equity futures fluctuate

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Markets were mildly risk-off on Monday as investors weighed strong economic data from China, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plans and surging coronavirus trends. Carrefour SA tumbled six per cent, leading Europe’s Stoxx 600 lower, after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned talks on a $20 billion merger.

The dollar ticked higher, while S&P 500 futures were little changed. U.S. financial markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. According to Bloomberg, in Asia, chip stocks and Huawei Technologies Co. suppliers dropped after Reuters reported that the U.S. is planning to revoke their licenses to work with the Chinese company. In Seoul, Samsung Electronics Co. fell 3.4 per cent. Asset managers are net short Treasuries for first time since 2017.

“Markets needed a breather or even a pull back to justify reflationary expectations,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. After a strong start to the year, global stock markets are losing steam as investor focus shifts to the upcoming earnings season and the difficult negotiations facing Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan. His proposals could be watered down under congressional opposition, and there’s the possibility that some taxes could rise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Afreximbank grows net income by 10% in H1’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday released its unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which showed that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on socio-economic conditions globally, the lender’s net Income rose by 10per cent from $137.63 million in June 2019 to $150.75 million in June 2020. It attributed this […]
Business

CSR: Shell gifts lab to Rivers’ special school

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners. “The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 […]
Business

Nigeria e-Customs takes off this week

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as NCS sets for AfCFTA     Baring any unforeseen development, the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will this week launch a fully automated customs operation, tagged e-Customs platforms which will enhance the efficiency of Customs operations and raise government  revenue.   According to the NCS, e-Customs would enhance and improve operational methodologies in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica