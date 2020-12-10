News

U.S. fighting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria with $6bn – Deputy Chief Mission

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The United States Deputy Chief Mission to Nigeria, Ms Kathleen FitzGibbon, yesterday disclosed that the United States government through President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has invested more than $6 billion in the fight against HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria since 2003. FitzGibbon disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during launch of Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) Surge Response in the state in collaboration with AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN).

The ART Surge light campaign was conceptualised by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to put about 20,200 people living with HIV (PLHIV) on life-saving anti-retroviral therapy by 30th September, 2021 in the state. According to her, the U.S. government diagnosed and provided treatment to at least 6,000 HIV-infected Nigerians weekly.

The Deputy Chief Mission said in 2020 more than 1.2 million pregnant women had received HIV testing and counseling towards prevention of motherto- child transmission of the virus. FitzGibbon said: “Since 2003, the U. S government, through PEPFAR, has invested more than $85 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response and has contributed to saving more than 17million lives across the 54 countries supported.

“In Nigeria alone, PEPFAR has invested more than $6 billion in the national HIV/AIDS response. “Despite the progress made, HIV/AIDS continues to be a leading cause of death globally, with over 690,000 people dying from AIDS related illness in 2019 and over 38 million people living with HIV worldwide.

“The US government is supporting government of Nigeria in the fight against this disease through treatment and prevention initiatives and increased access to HIV services for people worldwide.

It is for this reason that the ART Surge has been implemented in Nigeria and Ogun. “Notwithstanding the threat of COVID-19, the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) helped diagnose and provide treatment to over 6,000 HIV – infected Nigerians each week in 2020 while maintaining the integrity and quality of the HIV services and ensuring the safety of the health care providers.”

