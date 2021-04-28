U.S. firm deploys ATMs in Africa

Outsource Monetic, a U.S.-based Independent ATM Deployer (IAD), has launched its commercial and technical operations in the West and Central Africa region, making it the first American independent ATM deployer to operate in the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union as well as the six countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, according to a company press release.

“We are thrilled and excited to start our company’s journey in Africa,” Mika Diol, founder and CEO of Outsource Monetic, said in the press release. “Thanks to the mindset, skills and capabilities of the team, we have the foundation of success in our mission to innovate and reshape the ATM channel in the 14 African countries we operate in. We are bringing users new ways of interaction by modernising and adding up valued-added services to the ATMs,” he added.

Outsource Monetic will run its African operations from an office in Dakar as the hub for Africa West activities and from the Lomé office as the hub for Africa Central operations. Local remote teams will be established in each of the 14 countries to supervise, operate and service the network of ATMs rolled out by the startup.

