U.S. firm launches maritime solution in Nigeria

U.S. firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, has introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimisation Software into the Nigerian market during a promotional webinar organised by the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service. At the virtual event attended by key Nigeria government and private sector leaders across the offshore energy, ports, marine, and defense industries, ION demonstrated how their data tools enhance decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in maritime operations. Delivering remarks at the event, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Kathleen FitzGibbon highlighted the advantages of the state-of-theart technology offered by U.S. companies such as ION.

“Nigeria’s critical and strategic offshore energy, ports, defense, and maritime industries are pivotal to leveraging the country’s vast resources to foster greater economic diversification and prosperity. Success in these sectors is key to the success of Nigeria,” Deputy Chief of Mission FitzGibbon said. “The U.S. government is committed to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly entrepreneurs and investors from the U.S. who are creating new opportunities for investment, partnership, and collaboration,” he added. President and CEO of ION, Mr. Chris Usher, explained that the U.S.

firm had been providing exploration, production, and seismic data services to the Nigerian government and oil and gas companies for over 15 years and has extensive experience across the continent. He noted that the Marlin software package had the potential to revolutionise offshore operations and deliver significant value in operational efficiency, safety, and environmental compliance.

“We have been working with governments in Africa supporting their energy anditions through our provision of geoscience data and are now broadening our engagements to offer digital transformation with proven technologies. “The U.S. Government introductions and support have been invaluable in connecting industry needs in Africa with our maritime digitalization solutions,” ION CEO Usher added.

