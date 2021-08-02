U.S. firm picks Nigerian as IOS president

Fortive Corporation has appointed a Nigerian, Olumide Soroye, as president and chief executive officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS).

The company said in a statement that the appointment becomes effective on August 9, 2021. Soroye will report directly to Jim Lico, Fortive’s president and chief executive officer.

He is joining Fortive’s other two segment leaders, Barbara Hulit, president and CEO, Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment, and Pat Murphy, president and CEO, Precision Technologies segment.

Soroye will bring on his wealth of cognate experience to lead the IOS segment as it continues to expand its served market and accelerate strategy through both organic innovation and acquisitions.

