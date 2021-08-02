Business

U.S. firm picks Nigerian as IOS president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fortive Corporation has appointed a Nigerian, Olumide Soroye, as president and chief executive officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS).

 

The company said in a statement that the appointment becomes effective on August 9, 2021. Soroye will report directly to Jim Lico, Fortive’s president and chief executive officer.

 

He is joining Fortive’s other two segment leaders, Barbara Hulit, president and CEO, Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment, and Pat Murphy, president and CEO, Precision Technologies segment.

Soroye will bring on his wealth of cognate experience to lead the IOS segment as it continues to expand its served market and accelerate strategy through both organic innovation and acquisitions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE begins week negative with N39bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Transactions in equities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative as investors take profits from last week’s bullish rally.   However, the market breadth closed positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 73.63 basis points or 0.21 per cent to close at 35,326.36 index points as […]
Business

ShopRite to exit Nigerian market after 15 years

Posted on Author Reporter

Giant South Africa supermarket chain, ShopRite is leaving Africa’s biggest market, Nigeria, 15 years after it opened shop in the West African country. The announcement by ShopRite came months after another South African brand, Mr Price, exited the market. International supermarkets (excluding Nigeria) contributed 11.6% to group sales and reported 1.4% decline in sales from […]
Business

FMN expands sugar value chain with $300m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s integrated food business and agro-allied group, has announced a further expansion to its sugar backward integration program (BIP) with the acquisition of 20,450 hectares of land in Nasarawa State.   The move is part of FMN’s commitment to the backward integration programme of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica