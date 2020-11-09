Business

U.S. Holdings appoints adviser for Nigerian operation

United States-based Black Glove Holdings has appointed Dr. Pritesh Kumar to provide strategic advisory support to its operation in Nigeria.

 

Having spent many years in the field consulting foreign governments and regulators, he brings a wealth of experience and contacts that will help move its business forward in Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Nassarawa, Oyo, Ekiti and Osun.

 

Reacting to the appointment, he said: “I am looking forward to providing scientific support to this partnership and help facilitate cutting-edge, cost-effective, and stable solutions to benefit Nigeria

