U.S. Mission supports Morehouse College Glee Club 50th anniversary tour of Nigeria

The United States has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the burgeoning cultural and people-to-people ties through music, arts, and film which brings diverse people together and creates space for discussion and exchange between the country and Nigeria. This is as between June 26 and July 9, 40 students and faculty members from Morehouse College Glee Club in Atlanta will travel to Nigeria for a threecity tour and cultural exploration of the country’s rich music heritage. The Morehouse College Glee Club, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first tour in Nigeria, will offer public concerts in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. In addition, the group will visit universities and high schools, meet Nigerian students, and explore their historical ties to Nigeria.

