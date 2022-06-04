News

U.S. Mission supports Morehouse College Glee Club 50th anniversary tour of Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the burgeoning cultural and people-to-people ties through music, arts, and film which brings diverse people together and creates space for discussion and exchange between the country and Nigeria. This is as between June 26 and July 9, 40 students and faculty members from Morehouse College Glee Club in Atlanta will travel to Nigeria for a threecity tour and cultural exploration of the country’s rich music heritage. The Morehouse College Glee Club, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first tour in Nigeria, will offer public concerts in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. In addition, the group will visit universities and high schools, meet Nigerian students, and explore their historical ties to Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers Police rescue woman after three days in

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A woman identified as Mrs Chizoba Eke, who was declared missing in Rivers State, has been found, days after she was abducted. Chizoba was recovered from a well on Thursday in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. The mother of two, who was kidnapped from her home […]
News

Kogi procures first Nigeria’s hyperbaric Oxygen treatment chamber

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kogi State Government has procured the first hospital based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria. With this development, Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa with such sophisticated medical equipment. According to a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, this is great news for […]
News Top Stories

Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flights to Nigeria more than eight months after they suspended flights to the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. This is also coming nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carriers from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy.   The carriers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica