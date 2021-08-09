U.S Mission to facilitate more investment into Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria is making moves to facilitate increased investments into the country through projects like the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Consul General, Consulate of the United States of America, Claire A. Pierangelo, said in Lagos during a visit to LFZ in Ibeju Lekki, by the Consulate and the American Business Council. She explained that LFZ offered unique opportunities for investors and over 200 million Nigerians.

Pierangelo said through the production facilitated by LFZ, manufacturers would have accessible channels to Nigeria’s over 200 million consumers, adding that Nigerians would have access to affordable, domestically produced consumer goods produced by Nigerian workers.

The consul general described Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Limited as a wonderful example of U.S. direct investment in Nigeria, adding that Kellogg’s dedication was exemplified by their increased investment since the creation of the joint venture about six years ago.

She stressed that the consulate was thrilled to see another reputable American company, Colgate Palmolive, to follow Kellogg’s lead and join with Tolaram Group in the zone.

Pierangelo said the U.S. Mission was looking forward to welcoming the forthcoming manufacturing plant of Colgate in the zone.

She said: “As we just saw, the Lagos Free Zone and the future Lekki Deep Sea Port represent strides forward for the business community in Nigeria.”

