U.S. offers over $2 million in new equipment to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-nuclear smuggling capacity

The U.S. government has continued to demonstrate its commitment and readiness in working with Nigeria’s security services to provide technical assistance, equipment, professional exchange and training opportunities that support efforts to create a more peaceful, prosperous nation.

This was demonstrated yesterday when its Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration, through its Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), handed over five new mobile radiation detection systems valued at over $2 million to the Nigeria Police Force. Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordi-nance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Command, CP Zannah Shettima, received the donation. Also, 30 police officers took part in two weeks training on the operation of the detection equipment, ensuring the police have the skills to combat the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material.

While an additional 10 officers were trained on the maintenance of the donated equipment. In his remarks during ceremony in Lagos, U.S. Consulate Assistant Regional Security, Officer Jon Dvorak, described the equipment donation as an important step in advancing the robust U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation.

 

