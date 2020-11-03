U.S. on edge as Trump, Biden battle for Americans’ votes

After months of heated bitter and divisive political campaigns, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden are going head-to-head in today’s presidential election in the United States.

As at yesterday night, voters have cast more than 94 million ballots ahead of today’s Election Day and that figure represents more than 68 per cent of the total votes counted in 2016. The ballots include more than 34 million in-person votes as well as nearly 60 million returned mail-in ballots. Other voters will, however, cast their ballots today.

Trump, the Republican president, is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee Biden, who is best known as Barack Obama’s vice-president, but has been in U.S. politics since the 1970s.

Although national polls are not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the U.S. election, Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year.

He has hovered around 50 per cent in recent months and has had a 10-point lead on occasions. One major issue that will define the outcome of today’s election is the record number of coronavirus cases the U.S. is battling with. Both candidates have different perception to the pandemic.

Besides COVID-19 pandemic, other issues to decide the 2020 election are the American economy, abortion rights, same-sex marriage, healthcare, migration and religious freedom. Unlike Nigeria where presidential elections are decided on popular votes, the U.S. election uses an Electoral College system whereby winning the most votes doesn’t always win you the election.

The Electoral College is made up of 538 persons who are termed as electors. A candidate must score 270 Electoral College votes, representing 50 per cent plus one vote or a simple majority vote. Electors are allocated based on the number of people each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, plus two for the number of senators each state has in the Senate.

A day after the election, which is November 4, the president-elect would already be known through exit polling. The Electoral College would, however, officially meet in December to formally vote for the candidates.

On January 19, at a joint session of the Congress, the ballots will be opened up and officially counted at the House of Representatives. Trump has 61-year-old former Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, the current vice president, as his running mate.

During his four years as vice president, Pence has cast 13 tie-breaking votes in his dual constitutional role as President of the United States Senate. Biden’s choice as running mate, Kamala Harris, mounted an unsuccessful challenge for the Democratic presidential nomination in the months before she confirmed her place on the ticket.

The 55-year-old ex-attorney general of California, who has served as one of the state’s senators since 2017, was born in the US West Coast to an Indianborn mother and Jamaican- born father.

