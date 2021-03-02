U.S. partners Nigeria on health, data management

Last week, the United States made two significant interventions in the health and data management system in Nigeria as part of its contributions towards improving the wellbeing of the citizens. REGINA OTOKPA reports

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a $19 million Health Workforce Management activity in Nigeria. The programme which is designed to last over a period of five years will support the establishment of a cost-effective, well-trained, and motivated health workforce in targeted rural and remote areas of Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ebonyi States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. Director, USAID Health Office, Paul McDermott and key government health sector officials participated in the launch of a new programme meant to improve the quality of health worker training in Nigeria. McDermott disclosed that the Health Workforce Management programme, will strengthen human resources, improve gover nance of the health workforce and develop interventions to improve health worker retention in the country. “We are investing in the health workforce because strong and capable human resources for health improve health outcomes and save lives. The activity will support efforts to address the persistent healthcare worker challenges in Nigeria,” McDermott said at the virtual ceremony. Over the next five years, he said, the activity is expected to produce a cadre of 100,000 new health workers competent to respond to current and future health needs of the populations in the targeted states.

“Health Workforce Management will train these primary health care workers to anchor a more proficient workforce to respond to health needs, improve the distribution and skill mix of front-line workers, and strengthen training institutions to adopt and apply more effective approaches to human resources,” he said.

Director of Primary Health Care Services Development at the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Usman Adamu, said the initiative could not have come at a better time than now when Nigeria is battling with a lot of challenges including the global pandemic.

“It will be most beneficial to address mal -distribution of health workers by producing the appropriate skill mix of frontline health workers at the primary care level. We look forward to positive change and assure USAID of our collaboration and support all the way,” Adamu said.

The activity will be implemented by Banyan Global in collaboration with Abt Associates, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Solina Health.

It is part of USAID’s integrated package of activities valued at $793 million that is focused on integrating health service delivery at the primary level, creating demand for health services, and strengthening supply chain management at the sub-national

Similarly, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, has donated equipment to support the Correctional Information Management Systems (CIMS) of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS). Acting Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Services, John Mmrabure, received the equipment on behalf of the government of Nigeria.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard while presenting the equipment donation, said it was the first step in this partnership to assist the Nigeria Correctional Service boost its capacity in data management.

“We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Correctional Service to incorporate information technology into the management practices which will address prolonged pre-trial detention in pursuit of the Nigerian government’s efforts to apply and enforce the rule of law and respect for human rights.

These are tenets of a strong democracy and I am proud that the United States stands as your partner,” Ambassador Leonard stated. The equipment donated includes satellite broadband VSAT dishes, desktop computers, printers, internet routers, servers, and furniture.

A U.S. government grant worth $3.9 million dollars will follow to train NCS officials in the use of the CIMS modules. Better information management will provide inmates in pre-trial detention improved access to lawyers, who will now be able to track detainees’ location easily. The program will work closely with Law Clinics in Nigerian Universities to provide pro-bono service to inmates awaiting trial.

The support to the NCS, which began in 2017 with a pilot program at Kuje Prison, has evolved into the Correctional Information Management Systems (CIMS). This donation will equip CIMS in three locations in Nasarawa State, specifically Keffi New, Keffi Old, and Lafia Custodial Centers.

The new equipment will enable the NCS to capture inmates’ biographical data at correctional facilities, thereby facilitating legal assistance and family contact

