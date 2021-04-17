U.S. places additional 45,000 HIV patients on ARV treatment in Ondo, Oyo

The United States government has identified and placed an additional 45,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo states on life-saving antiretroviral treatment as part of efforts to move Nigeria towards HIV epidemic control.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said it is providing HIV treatment to more than 23,000 PLHIV in Oyo State and over 12,000 PLHIV in Ondo State. United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, disclosed this during the launch of the HIV Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Surge programmes in Oyo and Ondo states which held during the week. Speaking during a courtesy and advocacy visit to the Ondo State Government House, Pierangelo thanked the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and senior members of the administration for their commitment to work with all stakeholders, as the state implements the PEPFAR ART Surge. She urged the Ondo State Government to remove all barriers hindering people living with HIV from accessing free services offered by the U.S. government through the PEPFAR program. Specifically, she highlighted the negative effect of user-fees as a major barrier to PLHIV accessing treatment and urged the elimination of such fees.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section (PAS) U.S. Consulate General, she also advocated removal of antenatal care charges for pregnant women living with the virus. In Oyo State, Pierangelo met with the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who represented Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. While in Ibadan, the Consul General also visited the University College Hospital where she toured the U.S. CDC-supported ART clinic, as well as interacted with program beneficiaries and management staff of the facility. Pierangelo requested Oyo and Ondo state governments to prioritize the procurement of additional HIV test kits to support the current PEPFAR efforts.

