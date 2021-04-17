News

U.S. places additional 45,000 HIV patients on ARV treatment in Ondo, Oyo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The United States government has identified and placed an additional 45,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo states on life-saving antiretroviral treatment as part of efforts to move Nigeria towards HIV epidemic control.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said it is providing HIV treatment to more than 23,000 PLHIV in Oyo State and over 12,000 PLHIV in Ondo State. United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, disclosed this during the launch of the HIV Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Surge programmes in Oyo and Ondo states which held during the week. Speaking during a courtesy and advocacy visit to the Ondo State Government House, Pierangelo thanked the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and senior members of the administration for their commitment to work with all stakeholders, as the state implements the PEPFAR ART Surge. She urged the Ondo State Government to remove all barriers hindering people living with HIV from accessing free services offered by the U.S. government through the PEPFAR program. Specifically, she highlighted the negative effect of user-fees as a major barrier to PLHIV accessing treatment and urged the elimination of such fees.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section (PAS) U.S. Consulate General, she also advocated removal of antenatal care charges for pregnant women living with the virus. In Oyo State, Pierangelo met with the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who represented Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. While in Ibadan, the Consul General also visited the University College Hospital where she toured the U.S. CDC-supported ART clinic, as well as interacted with program beneficiaries and management staff of the facility. Pierangelo requested Oyo and Ondo state governments to prioritize the procurement of additional HIV test kits to support the current PEPFAR efforts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Asthma inhaler can reduce COVID-19 by 90%

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new Oxford University study has found that common asthma inhaler could reduce COVID-19 by 90 per cent in severe COVID-19 symptoms. According to the findings from the phase 2 randomised study published on the MedRxiv Pre-Print Server, the effect of the inhaler is “equivalent to the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.” The trial was conducted […]
News

FG partners private sector to salvage Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Federal Government yesterday said that in the next 12 months, it would work in close collaboration with state govern­ments and the private sector to stimulate the economy with the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). This the government said would prevent­ the collapse of […]
News

Germany pledges support to Nigerian Customs on border mgt 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

…donates N10m worth of  COVID -19 health kits  The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist the Nigerian Customs Service in the border management of the country.   This disclosure was made on Monday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke in Abuja.   Gelpke spoke when he  led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica