U.S. Police arrest suspect in Gokada’s founder‘s murder

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested yesterday. The suspect was alleged to have murdered the 33-yearold tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times and NBC’s New York TV station reported. Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury condo on Tuesday, New York police said. The suspect, identified as Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to be charged in the murder, the Times and the TV station reported.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report, said: “Last, I was told, we don’t have anyone in custody,” police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone. “There is no arrest. I don’t know where they’re getting the information from.”

