U.S. presidency: Pence faces loyalty test

Today’s congressional meeting in the United States is the final step in reaffirming the victory of President-elect, Joe Biden, after the Electoral College officially elected him last December. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the formality which falls on Vice-President Mike Pence.

Although its usually a formality, today’s congressional meeting in the United States appears tense President Donald Trump is unlikely to let it be business as usual by making a last attempt to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The outgoing president’s refusal to concede the outcome of the November 3 election and his efforts to overturn the will of voters may reach the last bus stop today as his deputy, Mike Pence, presides over the congressional session to ratify the November’s poll, making it an event that may possibly test the loyalty of his subordinate and perhaps strain the relationship between the two men.

Tensions were further heightened last weekend, when an explosive audio tape obtained by the Washington Post surfaced in which Trump is heard pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss to Biden in Georgia. Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Decembefr 14 Electoral College vote.

Serving in his capacity as president of the Senate, Pence, the vice-president, will be tasked with opening the electoral certificates from each state alphabetically to count the votes. At the session’s conclusion, Pence, like Gore 20 years ago, is supposed to announce the winner. According to the Constitution, congress ratifies the results of the election in a joint session every four years, as mandated by the ground norm.

Typically, the session is routine and brief. The ceremony sets the stage for perhaps the most contentious electoral vote count in 144 years after Trump worked two months to overturn Biden’s election victory. The usually perfunctory joint sessions have had past moments of tension.

Vice President Al Gore oversaw his election loss against President George W. Bush following a fiercely fought recount battle in Florida decided by the Supreme Court. Already, some of Trump’s allies now argue that Pence has the power to single-handedly change the outcome of the election. Last week, several House Republicans, led by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force Pence to reject Electoral College votes from several states where Trump has, baselessly, claimed that president-elect Joe Biden won only thanks to vote fraud.

No doubt, these recent moves place enormous pressure on the vice-president, who through four years in the White House, has played a committed loyal role to Trump, and he has never publicly disagree with any policy nor offering the slightest criticism of his principal. Trump and his supporters are likely to react with anger should Pence stand silently by as Congress ratifies the president’s defeat.

Some Republican House members and at least 11 senators have said they’ll challenge Electoral College votes, forcing lawmakers to vote to accept the results. That would place congressional Republicans in the position of either aligning themselves with Trump’s claims, or risking his wrath by affirming Biden’s victory In one breath, it is expected that procedural fireworks will characterized the ceremony especially with a large faction of House Republicans, led by Mo Brooks, R-Ala., intend to object to electoral votes from some states, while in another, the election certification ceremony may mark the ultimate loyalty test for the vice-president, and one which Trump will watch closely.

On the other hand, Biden’s team called today’s event as “merely a formality,” one that Biden himself presided over in January 2017, certifying Trump’s victory. According to Jen Psaki, the incoming White House press sec-retary, “Regardless of whatever antics anyone is up to on January 6, president-elect Biden will be sworn in on the 20th.”

Today’s event wouldn’t be the first time a president-elect’s electoral votes were contested by members of the opposing party – it also happened in 2001, 2005 and 2017, each led by Democrats. Under federal law, Congress must meet January 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion.

Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. The Constitution requires Congress to meet and count the electoral votes. If there is a tie, then the House decides the presidency, with each congressional delegation having one vote. That hasn’t happened since the 1800s, and Biden’s electoral win over Trump was decisive, 306-232.

The two chambers meet together midday to count the votes. If the vice president cannot preside, there is precedent for the Senate pro-tempore, or the longestserving senator in the majority party, to lead the session. That’s currently Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

