U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appoints Nigerian, Okolo, COVID-19 Policy Advisor

United States’ President- elect, Joe Biden and Vice- President-elect, Kamala Harris have appointed a Nigerian born Mrs. Osaremen Okolo as a member COVID-19 Policy Advisor team. Okolo would function in the capacity of COVID-19 Policy Advisor.

Okolo hails from Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area in Edo State. She was born in the U.S. Boston Massachusettes. Okolo is among members of the White House COVID-19 Response team.

A white House press statement issued on 29th December, 2020 said additional team of ninemember team comprising diverse, accomplished and crisis-tested individuals would work to quickly implement a comprehensive and whole-of-government COVID-19 response strategy to contain the pandemic, restore public trust and protect all Americans.

As part of announcement, the President-elect and Vice-PVresident-elect named coordinators for three crucial aspects of the COVID-19 response strategy: supply chain management, vaccinations and testing. Okolo serves on the Biden-Harris Transition domestic policy team.

Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington.

Like this: Like Loading...