U.S. regulator accuses Florida firm of fraud in IPO-linked investments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at the weekend, sued a Florida firm it said raised at least $410 million by fraudulently promising investors access to private companies that had potential to conduct initial public offerings.

In a civil complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also sought an asset freeze against StraightPath Venture Partners LLC and its three founders, to protect investors and halt what it called an “on-going fraud.”

According to Reuters News, the SEC said Straight- Path pitched its investment vehicles as a way for ordinary investors to own “highly coveted,” hard-tofind pre-IPO shares in such companies as plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.

But the SEC said the Jupiter, Florida-based firm often lacked the shares to back up the investments, made “Ponzi-like” payments to some investors and improperly commingled investors’ and the firm’s assets.

It also said StraightPath charged “exorbitant, undisclosed fees,” allowing founders, Michael Castillero, Francine Lanaia and Brian Martinsen and fund manager, Eric Lachow, to pay themselves about $75 million and their sales agents nearly $48 million.

