U.S. regulators warn banks to be on alert for crypto-related liquidity risks

Top U.S. banking regulators have issued a fresh warning to banks to be on guard for any liquidity risks from cryptocurrencyrelated clients, cautioning some of their deposits could prove volatile. In a joint statement issued last Thursday, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said banks should have robust tools in place to monitor funds placed by crypto- asset related entities. The agencies noted deposits placed with banks for the benefit of crypto consumers, as well as stablecoin reserves, could be subject to rapid outflows. Regulators said the new statement was spurred by “recent events” in the crypto sector that highlighted volatility risks. While they noted the statement does not include new requirements and banks are not prohibited from providing services to particular sectors, it does mark the latest in a series of moves from bank regulators urging caution in any crypto dealings. The guidance represents the first time the bank regulators have highlighted deposits linked to stablecoins — a type of cryptocurrency typically pegged to the U.S. dollar — as susceptible to volatility during periods of stress in the crypto market. Most of the major stablecoins including Tether and USD Coin are asset-backed, meaning that the stablecoin issuer holds assets, including bank deposits, that can quickly be redeemed to meet withdrawal requests. But regulators expressing concerns about the stability of those reserves could cause banks to further examine their relationship with stablecoin firms. The statement noted that stablecoin reserves could see large and rapid outflows in cases of unanticipated stablecoin redemptions and turmoil in crypto markets, for example.
Related Articles
FG’s electronic platform’ll halt N2.5trn loss
There is move by the Federal Government to address its N2.5 trillion corporate revenue loss in the port industry annually with Cargo Tracking Note (CTN). CTN is a global initiative to monitor and verify cargo on transit from port of origin to port of destination. Seaports in the country have been losing revenue to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IATA seeks path to quick aviation recovery
The over 290-member airlines’ body, International Air Transport Association (IATA), in expectation of travel surge, which summer travels might trigger as borders open for non-essential movement, has warned of potential airport chaos unless governments move quickly to adopt digital processes to manage travel health credentials (COVID-19 testing and vaccine certificates) and other measures. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NiMET cautions airlines against poor visibility
The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has forecast poor visibility due to the dust plume raised over the Niger Republic and Western Chad and transported into Nigeria. To this end, the Agency, in its weather alert, says flight disruptions should be expected. It also advises airline operators to pick up their folders and adhere to regulations, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)