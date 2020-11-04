News Top Stories

U.S. rescue operation approved by FG – Minister

Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), yesterday, said that the United States obtained permission from the Federal Government of Nigeria to carry out the rescue operation for her citizen. There has been insinuation that the rescue of the kidnapped American citizen, Philip Walton, in Nigeria by the United States Special Forces might have violated the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

 

Magashi made this assertion in Abuja while responding to questions from reporters after defending the Ministry of Defence 2021 Budget before the Senate Committee on Defence. He said that Federal Government granted the U.S. permission to operate in the country being a “friendly country.”

Also, responding to questions on the need for the Nigerian military to deploy sophomore technology in the fight against insecurity; Magashi said Nigeria was handicapped at the moment by some “so-called developed countries who want the country to remain the way it is and keep running to them for help.” He, however, said that the country was doing the best it could with what was available to the military.

 

The minister further said that Nigeria would explore the current partnership with the United States to tackle insurgency in the country. Magashi said: “The United States of America contacted the Nigerian government to undertake that operation. “There is nothing wrong with a friendly nation taking permission to conduct an operation which is for the mutual good of the countries. That is why we allowed it to happen.” On how far Nigeria has been able to exploit the

