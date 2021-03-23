U.S. revenue output in Nigeria declines by N390bn

As the world gradually exit the menace of COVID- 19 on the global economy, American Business Council (ABC) has revealed that the revenue of Americanowned companies in Nigeria declined by N390 billion from N1.47 trillion in 2019 to N1.08 trillion in 2020.

The President of ABC, Dipo Faulkner, in an in-house survey titled: ‘The 2020 Nigeria Economic Impact Survey,’ explained that poor foreign currency access, poor implementation of policies by government and heightened regulation in key industries were some of the key factors responsible for the decline in business between 2019 and 2020.

The United States is the largest foreign investor in Nigeria, with its foreign direct investment concentrated largely in the petroleum/mining and wholesale trade sectors.

Its exports to Nigeria include wheat, vehicles, machinery, oil, aircraft and plastic while it imports from Nigeria include cocoa, rubber, returns, antiques, and food waste.

The United States and Nigeria have signed a bilateral trade and investment framework agreement. Reacting to the revenue decline, the Deputy Political and Economic Chief, U.S. Consulate, Merrica Heaton, expressed her worries over the performance of these businesses in 2020.

She said: “When I first saw the data, I was a bit disappointed to see the decreases but hopefully, this will help us to look at where we really need to focus our efforts, and how we can coordinate and advocate with the Nigerian government to improve the investment climate and bring more US businesses and those that are here to encourage further investments.”

Heaton explained that the decline was short-term, as it was driven by the pandemic, hence the challenge, according to her, “is a matter of what we can do and how we can work with the U.S. private sector here in Nigeria, and how we can improve the investment climate.”

As part of efforts to resolve the issues of policy inconsistency and key draw down in regulation, which inhibited the performance of U.S. businesses in 2020, Heaton said that this was the time to work more with the government, as there is a positive economic impact from some of this collaboration and engagement.

She added that in terms of the women in the leadership roles, ABC and the consulate could both be role models to the entire leadership, as they move to encourage more women into the leadership role. Also speaking on the figures, a Partner at PWC and a key panelist, Chijoke Uwaegbute, advised government to give close attention to the headwinds companies face in their operation in the country.

He noted that in terms of full-time employment, the U.S. companies underperformed as the figures declined from 18,500 in 2018 to about 14,000 in 2019.

Chijoke stated that on average, in a bid to positively impact the local manpower, the companies spend about N32 million on a yearly basis on training in Nigeria and a minimum N1.4 billion globally.

Among the few positives was the growth in indirect employment, which surged significantly as there were over 30,000 indirect jobs created during the period under review, while over 13,000 direct jobs were created.

