News Top Stories

U.S. S’ Court strikes down abortion rights

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Millions of women in the US will lose the legal right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year-old ruling that legalised it nationwide. The court struck down the landmark Roe v Wade decision, weeks after an unprecedented leaked document suggested it favoured doing so, reports the BBC.

The judgement will transform abortion rights in America, with individual states now able to ban the procedure. Half of US states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans. Thirteen have already passed so-called trigger laws that will automatically outlaw abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

A number of others are likely to pass new restrictions quickly. In total, abortion access is expected to be cut off for about 36 million women of reproductive age, according to research from Planned Parenthood, a healthcare organisation that provides abortions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NBM inaugurates Mathematics competition for schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A non-governmental organisation, NBM of Africa Worldwide, has launched its maiden ‘South- South Regional Mathematics Quiz Competition.’ During the kickoff of the first round of the quiz completion at the Aladumo International Schools, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, government and private schools were well represented. NBM of Africa Worldwide, in a statement […]
News

Gbajabiamila engages devt partners on debt cancellation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

In light of the grinding economic impacts of Covid-19, Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has engaged some international development partners on the Debt Cancellation Campaign Initiative (DCCI) under the umbrella of Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP). During a roundtable at the National Assembly organised by the […]
News

Buhari embarks on one-day peace mission to Mali

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart the country for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan. This journey would be the President’s first outside Nigeria since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica