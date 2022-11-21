U.S. socks advance ahead weekly losses

U.S. stocks churned ahead Friday as investors neared the end of a turbulent trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 180 points, or 0.6 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lagged, wavering around the flatline. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8 per cent and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching towards 4.5 per cent. An assembly of Fed officials on Thursday pushed back against speculation that a pause on monetary tightening is close. The remarks made in separate speaking engagements across the country sent stocks and bonds into disarray after a fleeting uptrend propelled by lighter inflation data. Inflation has only recently shown signs of moderation, with consumer and producer price data still stubbornly high despite retreating in October. Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales rose at the fastest clip in eight months over the same period, prompting policymakers to hammer down on strict messaging about the work still needed to be done to tamp down elevated costs. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce event webcast that the extent policymakers expect to raise their key federal funds rate remains an “open question.” His comments came after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly each said the central bank is looking at a terminal rate of up to 5.25 per cent.

