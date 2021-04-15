U.S. spends $6bn to support fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria –US Consul

United States Consul General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, yesterday disclosed that American Government had provided not less than $6 billion support to Nigeria in fighting HIV/AIDS since 2003. Claire Pierangelo disclosed this at the launching of the Oyo State Antiretroviral Surge Response which was held at the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, Ibadan. She stated that America plans to increase the number of people receiving free HIV/AIDS treatment for life on the bill of the US government above the current 1.2 million people enjoying this support in Nigeria.

The event, an initiative of the APIN Public Health Initiative, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government and the US government, is to officially kick off an accelerated testing plan to identify people living with HIV and place them on treatment. Speaking, Pierangelo said, “the US government is collaborating with the Oyo State Government to scale up the number of those currently receiving HIV/ AIDS treatment to end the epidemic in the state and the country at large. “We are happy to be here in Oyo state for the launch of the ART Surge which is designed to partner with Oyo State Government in finding and treating HIV positive patients in the state.

“It is a wonderful initiative with many aspects of cooperation, but the bottom line is that, we need to find and treat HIV patients, so we are very grateful to our friends here in Oyo state for the cooperation that we are getting. Since 2003, the US government has provided up to $6 billion worth of assistance to Nigeria to fight HIV/AIDS. “Currently, 1.2 million Nigerians are receiving free treatment for life and our goal is to increase that number as much as possible so that we can end the epidemic here in Nigeria and the cooperation between the US government, the Nigerian government and the Oyo State Government is the key to doing that”, she said.

