News

U.S. spends $6bn to support fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria –US Consul

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

United States Consul General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, yesterday disclosed that American Government had provided not less than $6 billion support to Nigeria in fighting HIV/AIDS since 2003. Claire Pierangelo disclosed this at the launching of the Oyo State Antiretroviral Surge Response which was held at the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, Ibadan. She stated that America plans to increase the number of people receiving free HIV/AIDS treatment for life on the bill of the US government above the current 1.2 million people enjoying this support in Nigeria.

The event, an initiative of the APIN Public Health Initiative, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government and the US government, is to officially kick off an accelerated testing plan to identify people living with HIV and place them on treatment. Speaking, Pierangelo said, “the US government is collaborating with the Oyo State Government to scale up the number of those currently receiving HIV/ AIDS treatment to end the epidemic in the state and the country at large. “We are happy to be here in Oyo state for the launch of the ART Surge which is designed to partner with Oyo State Government in finding and treating HIV positive patients in the state.

“It is a wonderful initiative with many aspects of cooperation, but the bottom line is that, we need to find and treat HIV patients, so we are very grateful to our friends here in Oyo state for the cooperation that we are getting. Since 2003, the US government has provided up to $6 billion worth of assistance to Nigeria to fight HIV/AIDS. “Currently, 1.2 million Nigerians are receiving free treatment for life and our goal is to increase that number as much as possible so that we can end the epidemic here in Nigeria and the cooperation between the US government, the Nigerian government and the Oyo State Government is the key to doing that”, she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Group calls on Sen T.A Orji to disregard Apugo’s attacks on him Abia North Stakeholders Assembly, (ANSA) has called on Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji to disregard the alleged verbal attack on him and his criticism by Chief B. B Apugo and face his work as a representative of his people.   According to the group, […]
News

Okorocha blames Uzodinma for crisis in Imo APC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has accused his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of playing pranks with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state while allegedly nurturing his faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.   Okorocha also blamed the governor for the problems in the Imo State chapter […]
News

A’Ibom: Traders threaten to shut market over N163m seized goods

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders at Itam Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have threatened to lock up their shops in protest over the N163 million worth of goods and cash allegedly seized by Custom officials last weekend. The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Itam Market and Special Assistant to the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica