U.S. stock market in ‘bull trap,’ headed for more pain

The U.S. stock market likely faces further losses this year, with equities under growing pressure from lackluster earnings and high interest rates, according to Morgan Stanley. Michael Wilson, the chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley and a longtime Wall Street bear, warned in an analyst note this week that the stock market could continue its decline in March. “With the equity market showing signs of exhaustion after the last Fed meeting, the S&P 500 is at critical technical support. Given our view on earnings, March is a high risk month for the bear market to resume,” Wilson wrote. “Ultimately, we think this rally is a bull trap.”

He previously suggested that the S&P 500 could tumble to 3,000 points within months, down about 25 per cent from current levels. The gloomy forecast comes after a brutal year for the stock market, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis. All three indexes tumbled in 2022, snapping a threeyear win streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year down 8.8 per cent, the best of the three. The S&P 500 sank 19.4 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 33.1 per cent. Stocks initially rallied in early 2023, although equities have lost some of that momentum amid sticky inflation and rate-hike fears. As of Thursday afternoon, the S&P is up about four per cent from the start of the year but down about five per cent from the start of February. Wilson is not alone in his bearish outlook. Bank of America chief economist Michael Hartnett previously predicted that a “no landing” scenario in the first half of the year – no immediate slowdown in growth but inflation remains above trend – could clobber stocks, sending the S&P down another seven per cent.

