U.S. stock market in ‘bull trap,’ headed for more pain

The U.S. stock market likely faces further losses this year, with equities under growing pressure from lackluster earnings and high interest rates, according to Morgan Stanley. Michael Wilson, the chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley and a longtime Wall Street bear, warned in an analyst note this week that the stock market could continue its decline in March. “With the equity market showing signs of exhaustion after the last Fed meeting, the S&P 500 is at critical technical support. Given our view on earnings, March is a high risk month for the bear market to resume,” Wilson wrote. “Ultimately, we think this rally is a bull trap.”

He previously suggested that the S&P 500 could tumble to 3,000 points within months, down about 25 per cent from current levels. The gloomy forecast comes after a brutal year for the stock market, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis. All three indexes tumbled in 2022, snapping a threeyear win streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year down 8.8 per cent, the best of the three. The S&P 500 sank 19.4 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 33.1 per cent. Stocks initially rallied in early 2023, although equities have lost some of that momentum amid sticky inflation and rate-hike fears. As of Thursday afternoon, the S&P is up about four per cent from the start of the year but down about five per cent from the start of February. Wilson is not alone in his bearish outlook. Bank of America chief economist Michael Hartnett previously predicted that a “no landing” scenario in the first half of the year – no immediate slowdown in growth but inflation remains above trend – could clobber stocks, sending the S&P down another seven per cent.

Business

Royal Exchange, Lasaco lead as market loses N75bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 17 gainers and 14 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 144.35 basis points or 0.34 […]
Business

Toyota profit soars despite pandemic, semiconductor shortage

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Toyota Motor Corp. smashed earnings records across the board in the latest fiscal year, racking all-time highs for revenue, operating profit and net income even as it battled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and global semiconductor shortage. Operating profit climbed 36 per cent to 3 trillion yen ($24.61 billion) in the fiscal year ended March 31, […]
Business

Mortgage firm gets MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Sunday Olumorin as its managing director. A statement by the bank explained that he succeeded Olabanjo Obaleye, who has completed his tenure as the managing director. It added that the appointment was in line with the bank’s succession plan and had been confirmed by Central Bank of Nigeria. […]

