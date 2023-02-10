Business

U.S. stocks edge higher, Disney pops after earnings

Posted on

U.S. stocks edge higher Thursday morning, with a post-earnings pop from Disney (DIS), reversing losses from the prior trading session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up by 0.38 per cent during midday trading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down 3.59 per cent Thursday morning, while the 2-year exceeded the longer-dated note, reaching the deepest inversion since 1980s. The dollar index weakened on Thursday against the euro, trading at $102.85. Stocks closed lower Wednesday following recent Fed officials’ speeches signaling that more interest rate hikes are likely to continue and that rates could remain elevated for a longer period. Some of the standout commentary came from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said that an effort to reach the central bank’s 2% target “might be a long fight.” Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams hinted that more hikes may be needed as interest rates were “barely in restrictive territory.”

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims rose to 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday, higher than the 190,000 expected by economists. In specific stock moves, shares of Disney (DIS) rose over four per cent Thursday morning after the company reported an earnings beat and revealed new restructuring plans that include eliminating 7,000 jobs from its workforce and trimming $5.5 billion in costs. The world’s largest entertainment company delivered an adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, higher than the Street’s estimates of $0.74 cents per share. Disney lost 2.4 million streaming subscribers. Revenue jumped to $23.5 billion against forecasts of $23.4 billion. “Disney is a bellwether for the state of the consumer and the double-digit quarterly revenue growth in its theme parks division helps to calm recession fears in the near-term,” David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm, based in Nashville, wrote in statement following the results.

 

Our Reporters

