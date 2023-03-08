Business

U.S. stocks fall as higher rates is predicted

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that interest rates are likely to go “higher” in the face of persistent inflation. Shortly after 11 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was near session lows, falling 0.8 per cent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) off 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) falling 0.6 per cent. Powell is delivering semi-annual testimony to Congress over the next two days — on Tuesday, it is before the Senate Banking Committee, while on Wednesday he meets with the House Financial Services Committee. In his prepared testimony Tuesday, he spoke of a sustained central bank campaign to rein in inflation. “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said.

“If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.” Answering questions from lawmakers, Powell said the full impacts of the Fed’s interest rate increases haven’t yet been felt in the economy. Markets have begun to price in at least two additional 0.25 per cent rate hikes from the central bank over its next two meetings; investors began the year with optimism the Fed would stop its ratehiking campaign as soon as February. Powell’s comments Tuesday opened the door to the possibility of both a higher terminal federal funds rate, as well as a higher pace of increases. According to data from CME Group, Powell’s comments spurred traders to price in a higher chance of a 0.50 per cent hike than a 0.25 per cent increase later this month.

The Fed will kick off its next two-day policy meeting in two weeks, with a policy announcement set for the afternoon of March 22. Elsewhere in markets, WTI crude oil was little changed early Tuesday, off about 0.5 per cent to trade near $80 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield, which has been a focal point of market action over the last few weeks, stood just below four per cent early Tuesday. On the earnings side, results from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) early this morning sent shares of the sporting goods retailer up as much as six per cent.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Equities open week negative with N38bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian equities market yesterday began the trading week on the negative following sustainable sell pressure.   The market breadth closed flat with 18 losers and gainers apiece. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI declined by 0.15 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 70.37 basis points […]
Business

Global stocks gain as appetite for risk stages comeback

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

World shares gained on Tuesday as investors weighed up the extent to which the Omicron coronavirus variant would hit economies around the world, with the dollar softening as appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return. The broader Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose as much as 1.1 per cent. German DAX’s (.GDAXI) added 0.8 per […]
Business

Employment: Art, culture council advises youths on handcraft

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has advised Nigerian youths to embrace handcraft to enable them to remain creative and productive rather than engage in frivolous activities and social vices. Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director- General of NCAC, gave the advice during the opening of the 2020 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica