U.S. stocks fall as higher rates is predicted

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that interest rates are likely to go “higher” in the face of persistent inflation. Shortly after 11 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was near session lows, falling 0.8 per cent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) off 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) falling 0.6 per cent. Powell is delivering semi-annual testimony to Congress over the next two days — on Tuesday, it is before the Senate Banking Committee, while on Wednesday he meets with the House Financial Services Committee. In his prepared testimony Tuesday, he spoke of a sustained central bank campaign to rein in inflation. “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said.

“If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.” Answering questions from lawmakers, Powell said the full impacts of the Fed’s interest rate increases haven’t yet been felt in the economy. Markets have begun to price in at least two additional 0.25 per cent rate hikes from the central bank over its next two meetings; investors began the year with optimism the Fed would stop its ratehiking campaign as soon as February. Powell’s comments Tuesday opened the door to the possibility of both a higher terminal federal funds rate, as well as a higher pace of increases. According to data from CME Group, Powell’s comments spurred traders to price in a higher chance of a 0.50 per cent hike than a 0.25 per cent increase later this month.

The Fed will kick off its next two-day policy meeting in two weeks, with a policy announcement set for the afternoon of March 22. Elsewhere in markets, WTI crude oil was little changed early Tuesday, off about 0.5 per cent to trade near $80 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield, which has been a focal point of market action over the last few weeks, stood just below four per cent early Tuesday. On the earnings side, results from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) early this morning sent shares of the sporting goods retailer up as much as six per cent.

