U.S. stocks fall, yields inch higher after strong jobs report

U.S. stocks fell Monday, with the Nasdaq lower than other indexes, after the release of Friday’s jobs report showed continued strength in the labor market. At the open, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dipped by 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3 per cent.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped by 0.9 per cent. Government bonds yields were higher. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 3.39 per cent, while rate-sensitive two- year note yields gained to 3.99 per cent Monday morn- ing. Crude oil (CL=F) continues to hover around $80 a barrel for the sixth consecutive day, the first time it has done so since late January. Wall Street last Thursday wrapped up a short but volatile week, ending on a mod- estly upbeat note ahead of Friday’s jobs report. Stocks had been wobbly earlier in the week in response to signs of a slowing economy, in- cluding weak data on private payrolls and job openings.

The stock market was closed for Good Friday. Still, the Labor Department on Friday reported that nonfarm payrolls rose by 236,000 in March, slightly below consensus estimates for 240,000 and down from February’s revised 326,000. The unemployment rate was steady at 3.5%, while the labor force participation rate climbed to a post- COVID era high of 62.6%. Hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent compared to February’s figures. The annual gain cooled to 4.2 per cent, be- low February’s 4.6 per cent. “The March jobs report suggests the US labor market is moving into a healthier balance as softer employment growth and cooler wage inflation suggest we’re nearing the end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle,” Ryan Sweet, Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics, wrote after Friday’s report.

